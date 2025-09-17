Consequences of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region: 6 people wounded, houses, cars and clinic damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked the city of Kharkiv and 11 settlements in the Kharkiv region. Six people were injured in the shelling.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"In the city of Kharkiv, an 89-year-old man and women aged 51, 52, 54 were injured. In the city of Kupyansk, a 63-year-old and an 82-year-old man were injured," the statement said.

An enemy UAV attacked the Sloboda district of Kharkiv. The occupiers actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region: KABs, Geranium-2 UAVs, FPV drones.

Civilian infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed: buildings, cars, warehouses, outbuildings, agricultural machinery, power grid, private houses, and an outpatient clinic.

The transit evacuation point in Lozova received 123 people overnight. There are 59 people left. In total, 2994 people have been registered at the centre since its opening.







