Lithuania teaches children to fly drones near border with Russia. PHOTOS
The Lithuanian Ministry of Defence has opened the first of nine schools on the border with Russia, where children as young as 10 and adults will be taught to fly, assemble and program drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.
Deputy Minister of Defence Tomas Godliauskas said that the goal is to create military defence capabilities, which Lithuania takes very seriously as it borders Russia and Belarus.
The children will be taught to fly quadcopters and single-wing drones, said teacher Mindaugas Tamosaitis.
The training takes place at a school in Taurage, 20 km from Kaliningrad. Children practice virtual flights on computers.
