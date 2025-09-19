Collecting data on defence in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions: four FSB agents detained - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine's counterintelligence service has exposed an FSB agent network operating in the Donetsk and Dnipro regions.

During a multi-stage special operation, four agents were detained simultaneously. The attackers collected data on the positions of the Defence Forces to prepare Russian air and artillery strikes.

Two of them operated in Dnipro, where they recorded military units at local food stores through invoices for food purchases. Two more are residents of the Kramatorsk district: a postal worker spied on Ukrainian army fortifications, while another filmed the movement of trains with military equipment.

According to the SSU, two of the agents were recruited by looking for "easy money" in telegram channels, while others were recruited through relatives in the occupied territories. All the detainees had a common curator from Russia.

The defendants were notified of being suspected under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code (high treason under martial law). They are being held without bail and could face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

