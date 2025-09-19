Organisers of turnkey scheme for desertion and escape abroad detained in Dnipro, - SBI. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Law enforcers detained the organisers of a scheme that helped military personnel leave the service and go to Europe, including a defendant in the case of fictitious service of a deputy from the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SBI press centre.

In exchange for money, he organised an escape for some servicemen directly from the unit. He was assisted by two civilians who were responsible for the financial settlement and direct transportation of clients.

In one of the episodes, the defendants organised the escape of a serviceman from a unit in the Kamianskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region. The officer's accomplice assured the client that the escape would take place "without consequences" and that the full package of services would cost USD 14,000.

On 9 September, another participant in the scheme came to pick up the soldier at the unit and went with him to Dnipro. In the city, the soldier handed over part of the payment in the amount of USD 7,000. He was supposed to pay the rest before leaving for Europe. The "service" also included assistance with illegal border crossing. In addition, the defendants instructed the serviceman that after getting abroad, he should contact the local police and register as a refugee.

Law enforcement officers prevented the criminal plan from being implemented.

The main defendant who organised the escape was one of those who helped the deputy of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council to falsely serve.

After the incident, the unit command removed him from his post and demoted him from lieutenant colonel to major. And the court found him guilty of aiding and abetting military service evasion and embezzlement of other people's property (Article 27(5), Article 28(2), Article 409(4), Article 191(4) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and, taking into account his remorse, sentenced him to a three-year probationary period.

However, after these events, he did not stop, but continued his criminal activity.

The officer was detained in a gambling establishment in Dnipro, where he regularly spent his leisure time. During the search, almost USD 4,000 was seized from him, which he had not yet managed to lose that evening.

