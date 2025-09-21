Russians wounded three people in Zaporizhzhia and carried out 523 strikes on region in 24 hours. PHOTOS

During the day, Russian troops struck 523 times at 13 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, three people were injured as a result of enemy attacks in the Zaporizhzhia and Vasylivka districts.

In the last day:

The occupiers launched 1 missile attack on Novoivanovske.

Russian troops carried out 5 air strikes on Novodanilivka, Olhivske, and Bilohirsk.

331 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPVs) attacked Malokaterinovka, Sofiivka, Huliaypole, Olhivske, Prymorske, Plavni, Shcherbaky, Novodanilovka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novoandriivka.

7 attacks from multiple rocket launchers were made on the territory of Plavni, Huliaipol, Novodanilivka, and Olhivske.

179 artillery strikes were conducted in the areas of Plavni, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novoandriivka, and Olhivske.

There were reportedly 6 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, cars, and outbuildings.

The Main Department of the National Police in the Zaporizhzhia region showed the consequences of Russian attacks.







