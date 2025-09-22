Day in Donetsk region: 4 people killed in Russian strikes in Kostiantynivka, enterprise damaged in Dobropillia. PHOTO

Yesterday, 21 September 2025, Russian troops fired on three districts of Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

Pokrovsk district

According to the RMA, an enterprise in Dobropillia was damaged.

Kramatorsk district

Two houses were destroyed in Lyman, a house and an outbuilding - in Rubtsi; 2 people were injured and a car was damaged in Yampil. A house was damaged in Sloviansk. In Kramatorsk, a house and an administrative building were damaged. In Levadne of the Oleksandrivka community, a warehouse was damaged. A person was injured and a car was damaged in Raiske of Druzhkivka community. In Kostiantynivka, 4 people were killed and 4 injured, 9 private houses, 7 multi-storey buildings, a shop, a shopping centre, an outbuilding and a car were damaged.

Bakhmut district

Two houses were damaged in Siversk.