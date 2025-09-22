ENG
News Photo Civilian casualties in Ukraine
Occupiers wound civilian in Kupiansk: man evacuated to Kharkiv – Prosecutor’s Office. PHOTO

In Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups opened fire on a 74-year-old local resident in early September.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

According to the investigation, the man was riding a bicycle when he heard bursts of automatic gunfire and sustained a leg wound. He fell and crawled into the reeds, where he hid. The next day, Ukrainian soldiers helped evacuate him to Kharkiv for medical treatment.

A Kalashnikov bullet was removed from his injured leg. A pre-trial investigation is ongoing under Article 438, Part 1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).

