During day, ruscists attacked three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: two people injured, infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

Throughout Monday, September 22, Russian forces attacked the Pavlohrad, Synelnykove and Nikopol districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. Two people were injured in Pavlohrad district.

Pavlohrad district

In the afternoon, the occupiers launched a missile strike on Pavlohrad district, injuring a 69-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman. They received necessary medical assistance.

A car was damaged and dry grass caught fire as a result of the attack.

Synelnykove district

In Synelnykove district, the Malomykhailivka community was targeted with a missile, while the Slovianka and Bohynivka communities came under attack from glide bombs and drones.

"Damage was recorded at agricultural enterprises. At one of them, sunflowers caught fire. The main thing is that residents were unharmed," Lysak said.

Nikopol district

Nikopol district also came under fire. The district center, as well as the Pokrovske, Marhanets, Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka communities, were targeted.

Infrastructure, several enterprises, three private houses, a farm building, a garage and a car were damaged. Power lines and a gas pipeline were also hit.

No casualties were reported.

Photo from Nikopol district.

