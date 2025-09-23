Rescuers dealing with aftermath of drone attack in Kirovohrad region. PHOTOS

On the night of 23 September, the enemy struck again in the Kirovohrad region

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

As a result of the UAV attack, a fire broke out at an infrastructure facility in one of the districts of Kirovohrad region. There were no reports of any injuries.

All emergency services are working at the scene. The fire is currently under control.

The State Emergency Service in the region has engaged 28 rescuers and 6 vehicles.

