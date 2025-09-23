Ruscists struck house in Nikopol with FPV drone: woman killed, fire broke out. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked a residential building in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, with an FPV drone, killing a woman.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, according to Censor.NET.

The victim was a 70-year-old woman.

"Another 47-year-old local resident suffered shrapnel wounds. The victim was provided with the necessary medical care. She will be treated on an outpatient basis.

The attack caused a private house to catch fire," the report said.

