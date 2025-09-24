Occupiers dropped three aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region: two people killed and eight wounded. PHOTO

This morning, the occupiers dropped three aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

The occupiers killed two men aged 42 and 69. One of the 8 wounded is in serious condition. The enemy attack damaged 16 private houses, 3 multi-storey buildings and a car.

"Every day we see the same sad picture: the Russians are deliberately targeting civilians, killing and maiming them - and enjoying it. Do not risk your life and health! Evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine," Filashkin wrote.

