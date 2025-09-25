Russian drone attacked Prykolotne in Kharkiv region: one person killed. PHOTOS
On 25 September, at around 3:00 a.m., a Russian "Geranium-2" drone attacked the village of Prykolotne, Kupiansk district.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
The building of a utility company and houses were damaged.
A 59-year-old man was killed.
