Forged birth certificates for twins to go abroad: man detained in Vinnytsia region, - SBGS. PHOTOS

In Vinnytsia region, border guards stopped a 43-year-old resident of Dnipropetrovsk region who tried to go abroad posing as a father of many children.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, to confirm his status, the man presented birth certificates of his three children. The documents of the eldest daughter turned out to be genuine, but the certificates for the allegedly 3-year-old twins born in Israel were questionable. The check confirmed that both documents did not correspond to the established samples.

Moreover, the man tried to cross the border alone, without any family members. He was denied a pass. Border guards reported the use of forged documents to the National Police, which classified the man's actions under Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine ("Forgery of documents").

