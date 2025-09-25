Border guards uncover tobacco business: illegal production of counterfeit cigarettes exposed. VIDEO

In Bukovyna, border guards uncovered a tobacco business operating in the shadows. In Dnistrovskyi district, the SSU uncovered an illegal production facility where tobacco for counterfeit cigarettes was grown and processed.

Operatives of the State Border Guard Service, together with the BES, with the force support of the border guard unit "DOZOR", seized more than 25 tonnes of raw materials, equipment and machinery worth UAH 30 million, draft records, money and phones. The main defendants will face criminal liability, Censor.NET reports.

