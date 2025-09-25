Sybiha invited Rubio to visit Ukraine: the invitation was accepted. PHOTOS

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha invited US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to visit Ukraine, and this invitation was accepted.

According to Censor.NET, Sybiha posted this on his Facebook page following the third day of the high-level segment of the UN General Assembly.

Thus, the Foreign Minister noted that three significant events took place on this day: the speech of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the general debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly; the 5th summit of the International Crimean Platform; and the restoration of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Syria.

"In fact, all three are about common principles and respect for the principle of territorial integrity. It is this principle that underlies the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. And this was the leitmotif of this day," Sybiha said.

He said that he ended the day with an important transatlantic meeting of all NATO allies and Ukraine at the invitation of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"I expressed gratitude for the principled position of US President Donald Trump. We discussed further steps to strengthen Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia. After the meeting, I had the opportunity to talk to Marco personally about the implementation of the agreements of our presidents. I invited my colleague to visit Ukraine at a convenient time, and I am grateful that this invitation was accepted," said Sybiha.