Day in Kharkiv region: enemy attacked settlements with KABs and UAVs, two people injured. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the Russians attacked 10 settlements in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv and Kupiansk districts of the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, and the regional police.

The attacks damaged and destroyed civilian infrastructure:

a private house was damaged in Kharkiv district (Slatyne village);

in Kupiansk district, a private house, an outbuilding (Kupiansk), a civilian enterprise (Prykolotne village), a car, and a civilian enterprise (Malyi Burluk village) were damaged;

in Bohodukhiv district, 3 private houses and outbuildings were damaged (Buhai Druhi village, Perovske village, Ivashky village).

The enemy also attacked Zolochivska community with several KABs. A 59-year-old woman was seriously wounded in the village of Buhaivka. Two private houses were partially damaged.

A 50-year-old man was wounded in the village of Novoosynove and hospitalised.

In addition, it became known that a 58-year-old resident of Kupiansk was wounded in the shelling.

