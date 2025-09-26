Athletics coach Andrii Bobrovnyk killed while defending Ukraine. PHOTO

Athletics coach Andrii Bobrovnyk, son of Volodymyr Bobrovnyk, head of the Department of Athletics, Winter Sports and Cycling at the National University of Ukraine on Physical Education and Sport, has been killed in the war.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Sport.ua.

Andrii Bobrovnyk, a Kyiv native and graduate of the National University of Ukraine on Physical Education and Sport, joined the defense of Ukraine in March 2022. He was killed in combat near Pokrovsk in Donetsk region back in November 2024.

His death has only now been officially confirmed.

The funeral will take place on September 27 at 3 p.m. at the Alley of Glory of the Lisove Cemetery in Kyiv.

