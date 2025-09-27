Day in Donetsk region: Sloviansk, Druzhkivka, and Kostiantynivka under attack, one person killed, nine wounded. PHOTOS

Yesterday, on 26 September 2025, Russian troops intensively shelled 3 districts of the Donetsk region, a person was killed, and civilians were wounded.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

According to the RMA, 4 administrative buildings were damaged in Dobropillia.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, 1 building was damaged, in Shchurove - destroyed. An administrative building was damaged in Mykolayivka, and infrastructure in Rayhorodok. In Sloviansk, 4 warehouses and infrastructure were damaged. An outbuilding was damaged in Kramatorsk. In Iverske of the Novodonetsk district, an administrative building, a multi-storey building, and a private house were damaged. In Hromova Balka of the Oleksandrivska community, 3 houses and 2 warehouses were damaged, and a car was destroyed. In Druzhkivka, 2 people were injured, a 5-storey building and a church were damaged; a private house was damaged in Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka. In Kostiantynivka, 1 person was killed and 5 were wounded, 18 private houses, 12 multi-storey buildings, 3 administrative buildings, and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

Bakhmut district.

A person was injured in Siversk and 2 houses were damaged.





















