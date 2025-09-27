Day in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 civilians and five police officers wounded, over 100 houses damaged. PHOTOS

On 26 September, Russian troops massively shelled the Kherson and Beryslav districts. More than 100 houses, administrative facilities, and businesses were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

Artillery fire damaged an educational institution in Bilozerka and the premises of the starosta in Mykhailivka.

Russian troops fired unguided aerial missiles at Odradokamianka.

In Zolota Balka, a kindergarten and a cultural centre were damaged by UAVs.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET!

The occupiers attacked Poniativka and Novokaira with FPV drones. Two private houses and greenhouses were damaged in the villages.

A 59-year-old resident of Belozerka needed medical assistance. On 21 September, the man came under enemy shelling when he was in the yard of his house. He was hospitalised with a mine-blast injury and a concussion.

Shelling of Kherson

At dawn in Kherson, Russian aviation struck the central district for over an hour. More than ten guided bombs were dropped on residential areas. An administrative building, five apartment blocks, and 70 private houses, a factory, a shop, two garages, and outbuildings were damaged.

A few hours later, the occupiers shelled another part of the district with artillery. Two apartment buildings were heavily damaged, and several apartments were completely destroyed. An administrative building, a bank, a shop, a private house, a garage, and a summer kitchen were also damaged. As a result of the strikes, parked cars caught fire, and three vehicles were damaged in total. A 74-year-old woman who was walking down the street at the time of the shelling was killed. Two women, aged 44 and 84, and four men, aged 24, 34, 45, and 55, were injured. All of them had contusions, explosive, and craniocerebral injuries. A 20-year-old policeman who was travelling in a car at the time of the shelling was injured. The police officer was diagnosed with concussion.

In the morning, the Russian army shelled the coastal zone in the central part of the city with artillery. An administrative building and a medical facility were damaged. A taxi with passengers came under fire. The vehicle was completely destroyed. The 48-year-old driver and two female passengers, aged 48 and 71, were injured. The man sustained a mine-blast injury, hypertensive crisis, contusion, and a burn to his face. The women were diagnosed with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusions, and facial burns. Three police officers aged 41 to 44 came under enemy fire while helping the victims. All of them had concussions and an acute stress reaction.

During the day, the Korabelny district came under artillery fire. A 21-year-old policeman was wounded. He was hospitalised with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, concussion, and contusion. An enterprise and a private house were damaged.

In the Dniprovsky district, the Russian military hit a private house with an FPV drone.

Read more on Censor.NET: Russian troops attacked gas workers during the aftermath of the shelling in the Sumy region: a company car was destroyed. PHOTO.

Photo: Kherson regional police

Photo: Kherson regional police

Photo: Kherson regional police

Photo: Kherson regional police

Photo: Kherson regional police





