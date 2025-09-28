Consequences of Russian attack have been recorded in seven districts of Kyiv. Significant damage to Institute of Cardiology - KCMA. PHOTOS

In Kyiv, the consequences of a nighttime Russian combined strike were recorded in 7 districts. Two of them sustained significant damage to residential buildings. Headquarters to help the victims have been set up in Solomianskyi and Darnytskyi districts.

This was announced by the head of the KCMA Timur Tkachenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Each location is under the control of the heads of district state administrations, and we, together with the services, are on the spot, as in previous times, to be close to the people who have suffered from the Russians. If we need to hone the support mechanisms and the need for individual support, we will raise the level of officials involved. Until there is a result," he said.

Two people died at the Institute of Cardiology. There is significant damage to the institution, "a vivid example of a war crime by the terrorist state of the Russian Federation," Tkachenko said.

So far, 4 people have died in Kyiv, including a 12-year-old girl. 13 people were injured, including one child. Information about the victims is changing, communities in the region near the capital have also been attacked, and people continue to come forward, he added.

Social managers have already been identified in the districts to take the affected families for individual support. This information will be communicated at the headquarters, on the resources of the district state administration, and by contacting the contacts left.

