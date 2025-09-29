Russians attacked Synelnykivskyi and Nikopolskyi districts: there are casualties and damaged property. PHOTO

On the night of 27 September, Russian troops carried out a series of UAV attacks on certain communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak.

The Pokrovska, Slovianska and Mezhivska communities of the Synelnykivskyi district came under fire.

A 44-year-old man was injured in the Mezhivska community as a result of the attack. The fire engulfed an administrative building, a hotel and three private houses. A car was also destroyed.

The enemy directed heavy artillery and FPV drones to the territory of Nikopol district. Damage was recorded in the district centre, Myrivska and Pokrovska communities. Two houses and an outbuilding were damaged, but no people were injured.

