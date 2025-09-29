Pro-Russian forces in Moldova preparing paid protest against "election fraud," - media. PHOTOS

Moldovan media have received correspondence indicating that pro-Russian forces have organised paid protests in Chisinau.

This is reported by Newsmaker.

The messages referred to a reward for participating in the 29 September rally and for recruiting other people.

The police confirmed that they had similar information. "People are being promised money to participate in the protest announced for today... We remind the organisers that they are fully responsible for such actions, and the law provides for liability for such violations," the agency said.





Law enforcement officials stressed that they respect the right to freedom of expression, but called on citizens not to succumb to provocations and to maintain their dignity.

Earlier, the co-leader of the pro-Russian "Patriotic Bloc" Igor Dodon called on supporters to take to the streets to "defend the victory".

As a reminder, the Centre for Countering Disinformation has released a forecast of key information threats for the first half of October 2025. Among the areas are discrediting the parliamentary elections in Moldova and attempts to destabilise the situation in the country.

