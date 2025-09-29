SBI, together with SSU, has uncovered corruption schemes on border with Slovakia and Hungary. PHOTO

In Zakarpattia region, SBI, SSU and Internal Security of SBGSU officers stopped illegal schemes of trafficking men of military age abroad.

As it turned out, two border guard inspectors planned to set up schemes for the illegal trafficking of men of military age across the state border with Slovakia and Hungary. Both acted "autonomously" in different areas of responsibility.

"The defendants, through intermediaries, offered customers information about "safe routes", the location of border patrols and the border protection system for money. The cost of this "service" ranged from 3 to 5 thousand US dollars per person.

One of the inspectors showed his "clients" possible ways to bypass checkpoints on electronic maps, promising "unimpeded movement" in his control area. The other agreed to transfer data that allowed them to avoid patrols and reinforced patrols," the statement said.

There are two conscripts who crossed the border with the help of inspectors in September this year.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspects after they received a partial bribe of USD 3,000 each through intermediaries. If successful, they planned to set up the scheme on a permanent basis.

The servicemen were served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 332 and Part 1 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - organisation of illegal transportation of persons across the state border and obtaining an unlawful benefit by an official. The sanctions of the articles provide for imprisonment for up to 9 years. They have been chosen as a measure of restraint in the form of custody with the possibility of bail.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. The facts of possible involvement of other officials in this scheme, as well as other episodes of illegal activity, are being checked.

