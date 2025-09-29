At pro-Russian protest in Moldova, chants of "Glory to Ukraine as part of Russia" were heard: man was removed from crowd. PHOTOS

Today, on 29 September, supporters of the pro-Russian "Patriotic Bloc", which lost the parliamentary elections, protested in front of the Moldovan parliament building.

Accusations were spread online about the preparation of paid participants, but only a few hundred people took part in the protest.

The action lasted less than an hour and passed without serious incidents. The leaders of the pro-Russian forces were booed several times. During the rally, one man shouted "Glory to Ukraine", to which one of the protesters replied: "As part of Russia". Law enforcement officers removed the man from the crowd.

In the end, Vlad Batrîncea , Vice President of the "Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova", called on the participants to return home and stay "in touch".

What preceded it?

As a reminder, the Centre for Countering Disinformation has released a forecast of key information threats for the first half of October 2025. Among the areas are discrediting the parliamentary elections in Moldova and attempts to destabilise the situation in the country

Moldovan media have received correspondence indicating that pro-Russian forces have organised paid protests in Chisinau.