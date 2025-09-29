Robotic dog helps neutralize cluster munitions in Kyiv region after enemy strike. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Elements of cluster munitions were found in a forested area of Kyiv region after another enemy strike.

Sappers from the Mobile Rescue Rapid Response Center of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service first conducted reconnaissance using a robotic dog equipped with a video camera. In this way, specialists remotely identified explosive objects in real time, Censor.NET reports.

The sappers collected and destroyed the submunitions, which visually resembled metallic spheres, at a designated site.

"Do not approach, touch, or attempt to remove suspicious metal objects on your own. If you see something similar, immediately move to a safe distance and call rescuers at 101," the emergency service urged citizens.





Read more: Russian attack on Kyiv region: bread factory in Fastiv district was on fire, employees were injured. There was fire in high-rise building in Bila Tserkva. PHOTOS