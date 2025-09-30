Russian troops attacked Kyiv region with drones: woman injured, civilian infrastructure damaged in Brovary district (updated). PHOTOS
On the night of Tuesday, 30 September 2025, Russian troops attacked the territory of the Kyiv region with strike drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.
As noted, air defence forces were operating in the region. Enemy targets were shot down.
"There were no hits to critical infrastructure facilities," the RMA said.
Unfortunately, a woman born in 1950 was injured in an enemy attack in Brovary district. She has an acute stress reaction and hypertensive crisis. All necessary medical care was provided on the spot.
Consequences of the hostile attack
According to the RMA, a private house, outbuildings and a car were damaged.
