Rain floods Odesa: transport is not running, classes are being held remotely, and taxis cost 2,000 hryvnia. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Rain has flooded Odesa, with 1.5 times the monthly rainfall recorded. To prepare for the bad weather, all city utilities were put on high alert in the evening of 29 September, Censor.NET reports.

On 30 September, Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov held a meeting of Technological and Environmental Safety (TES) and the emergency response committee, deployed operational headquarters in district administrations, introduced an emergency response plan and identified priority tasks.

Civil defence volunteers and rescuers from the State Emergency Service are working in the city alongside utility companies. They are pumping water out of flooded basements, helping to evacuate vehicles from flooded areas and monitoring critical infrastructure.

Due to the intensification of the weather, all public electric transport stopped at 17:30, and the movement of passenger vehicles in the flooded areas is restricted. If necessary, operational resilience centres will be opened.

The Odesa City Council has announced that on 1 October, general secondary education institutions will work remotely due to bad weather. In some schools, classrooms, groups and shelters have been flooded. At the same time, the authorities promise to ensure the functioning of regular primary school groups and classes.

Taxi fares have risen significantly amid the bad weather. Previously, an average ride cost around UAH 150-200, but now it can cost up to UAH 2,000.

