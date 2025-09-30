Fire fighting truck hit while extinguishing forest fire in Kharkiv region. PHOTO

In the Petrivskyi Forestry in the Izium district of Kharkiv region, a fire engine hit an explosive device (preliminarily assessed as an enemy anti-tank mine). The vehicle’s driver was injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.





The blaze spread through coniferous forest litter over roughly 23 hectares. Thirty rescuers and 10 SES vehicles, as well as 10 forestry employees and six pieces of forestry equipment, have been deployed to tackle the fire.

See more: Robotic dog helps neutralize cluster munitions in Kyiv region after enemy strike. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Pyrotechnic crews of the State Emergency Service are also working at the scene.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel!