Unknown man gathered information about The Kyiv Independent director Shevchenko: outlet links it to her journalistic work. PHOTO

An unknown man came to the apartment of Kyiv Independent’s executive director Daryna Shevchenko. He photographed the door and gathered information about her. The journalist has filed a complaint over stalking.

This was reported by the editor-in-chief of the publication, Olha Rudenko, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, the unknown man tried to question neighbors, showed them a photo of Daryna Shevchenko, and also photographed the entrance doors and the shared door on the floor.

"This man was brought into the building by employees of the local housing office. They say he showed them an ID but will not say what kind. They are clearly frightened. The police will question them further. Today Daryna filed a complaint over stalking. We are waiting for the police to act and clarify what happened," Rudenko wrote.

She noted that Daryna has no personal conflicts or cases that could be related to this case.

"The only version is that it is related to her activities as the executive director of The Kyiv Independent and our journalistic work. This collection of information may be one of the actions within the pre-trial investigation, or simply a way of putting pressure.

I will not accuse anyone out of hand. But there are not many IDs that can scare people as much as these housing office workers were scared. We will be grateful for any information about this inquisitive young man," Rudenko added.

Background

Earlier, the Kyiv Independent, citing five sources allegedly familiar with the investigation, reported that an inquiry was underway into the company Fire Point, which manufactures the "Flamingo."

The investigation was said to focus on whether Fire Point had inflated the cost of components and the number of drones the company supplies to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Three of the outlet’s sources specified that the current NABU probe indicates that the real owner of Fire Point may be President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s friend and Kvartal 95 co-founder, Timur Mindich.

Later, NABU denied that it was conducting an investigation related to the Ukrainian cruise missile "Flamingo."