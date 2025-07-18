After ZN.UA’s support for Shabunin, anonymous OP Telegram channels began attacking media journalist Inna Vedernikova – AntAC

After the editorial office of ZN.UA issued a statement regarding government pressure on Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC), anonymous Telegram channels linked to the Office of the President (OP) began attacking media journalist Inna Vedernikova.

This was reported by the Anti-Corruption Action Centre on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"After ZN.UA supported Vitalii Shabunin, anonymous Telegram hackers from Bankova Street started attacking media journalist Inna Vedernikova. The essence of the attack is a criminal case by the State Bureau of Investigation against Inna’s husband, serviceman Volodymyr Reznikov, who is being accused of illegal ammunition sales. The case began several years ago, but the discrediting attacks on the journalist strangely intensified precisely now, when the Office of the President feels it can do anything to a person whose opinions and texts it dislikes," the statement reads.

The Anti-Corruption Center noted that "Detector Media," which also investigates disinformation cases, confirmed that the campaign against Inna Vedernikova is commissioned.

"This is not surprising, since Inna has written extensively on issues most sensitive to the authorities: hacker lawyers who, according to investigations, are involved in top corruption cases, and pressure on journalists and NGOs. Tatarov-Yermak's eagles through the SBI under Sukhachov's leadership can frame any serviceman who forgot ammunition at home into a criminal and an "armed baron"," the statement reads.

The Anti-Corruption Action Center expressed support for journalist Inna Vedernikova, her family, and the ZN.UA editorial team.

Recall that in its statement on government pressure on the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, Vitalii Shabunin, ZN.UA reported that the issue of Shabunin was raised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters.

The case of Vitalii Shabunin

As a reminder, on 11 July, SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre.

Earlier it was reported that the SBI was conducting a search of the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, Vitalii Shabunin, at his place of service in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region and at home.

As reported, the head of the AntAC said that MPs from the "Servant of the People" faction had registered draft law No. 13271-1, which would allow officials to avoid punishment for corruption after dismissal. They plan to vote on it next week.

He also reported that on 3 June 2025, a regular meeting of the Verkhovna Rada was held, during which the" Servant of the People" faction supported a number of scandalous bills.

In February 2025, Shabunin announced that he was being transferred from Kyiv to Kharkiv region. He attributed this to his criticism of the government.

On July 15, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed a preventive measure in the form of a personal recognizance on Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Center, valid until August 20.