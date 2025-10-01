Princess Anne arrived in Kyiv on unannounced visit, - BBC. PHOTOS

Princess Anne of Great Britain arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit, the main purpose of which was to draw attention to the tragic fate of Ukrainian children affected by the war.

This is reported by BBC and Sky News, Censor.NET reports.

During the visit, the princess met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska. Together, they visited the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II and St Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral, where Anna paid tribute to the children whose lives were cut short by Russian aggression.

The princess laid a soft toy near the memorial to the dead children, saying: "My daughter had the same one."

In addition, Anne visited the Centre for the Protection of Children's Rights, where she talked to teenagers who had been returned from Russian deportation. She thanked the centre's staff for their work in reuniting children with their families.

During the visit, the Princess also met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss further steps to support Ukraine from the UK.

