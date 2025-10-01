Two young people were returned from TOT: both had already been handed summonses during occupation. PHOTO

Two more young people have been rescued from the territory temporarily occupied by Russia as part of the President of Ukraine's Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

This was announced by the Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, one of the young men received a call-up at the age of 17 and lived in constant fear of forced mobilisation. Upon reaching the age of majority, he decided to flee so that he would not be forced to fight against his own state.

Another guy also received a call-up, and during the search, the Russian military took his Ukrainian passport, which made it much more difficult to leave. Only with the help of volunteers did he manage to get out of the occupation.

It is noted that today, both are already in the controlled territory of Ukraine. They are receiving support, restoring their documents, and taking the first steps towards a new life in a free Ukraine.

