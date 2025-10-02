Attack on Kyiv region: sanatorium was on fire in Bucha, man injured. PHOTOS

On the night of 2 October, a fire broke out in a sanatorium in Bucha, Kyiv region, as a result of an attack by Russian drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"In the city of Bucha, a fire broke out in a two-storey building of a non-functioning sanatorium as a result of a UAV attack," the statement said.

Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.

A man born in 1977 was injured.

