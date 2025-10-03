ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10514 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
525 4

Occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia 615 times: civilians were wounded, houses were damaged, garage, and car were destroyed. PHOTOS

During the day, Russian troops conducted 615 attacks on 17 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, using aircraft, MLRS, artillery and more than 390 drones of various types. Komyshuvaske and Kushugum communities suffered the most, where Russians dropped bombs and sent FPV drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov.

As a result of the shelling, a 50-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man were injured and are now under medical supervision. The explosions damaged residential buildings and infrastructure, destroyed a garage and a car.

Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
Shelling of Zaporizhzhia

Read more: Shelling of Kharkiv region: occupiers launched 13 missile strikes, used 46 UAVs. As result, two people were injured

Author: 

Russian Army (10161) shoot out (14943) Zaporizka region (1519)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 