Rescuers came under repeated fire in Poltava region - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

In the Poltava region, rescuers of the State Emergency Service came under repeated fire from Russian troops while eliminating the consequences of a night strike.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.





As noted, a fire truck was damaged, but the rescuers themselves were not injured.

On the night of 3 October, the region was subjected to a combined attack by missiles and drones. The hits and shrapnel damaged energy infrastructure, industrial facilities and private homes. In several communities, windows were smashed, roofs were destroyed and power lines were damaged.







Over 140 rescuers and more than 40 pieces of equipment were deployed to eliminate the consequences of the shelling. All the fires were extinguished.

