Almost 7 million hryvnias embezzled during renovation of school shelters: officials in Dnipropetrovsk region to stand trial. PHOTOS

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, officials of the city council and a contractor were brought to trial. They embezzled almost UAH 7 million during the repair of school shelters.

These are the deputy head of one of the departments of the Samar City Council and a technical supervision engineer of the contractor, Censor.NET reports.

The offenders organised a financial transaction with local budget funds allocated for the reconstruction of bomb shelters in four local educational institutions.

The indictment has now been sent to court. The defendants face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.











