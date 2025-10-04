Situation in Yampil area has stabilised, and elimination of remaining sabotage groups is ongoing, - Syrskyi. PHOTOS

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi worked in the military command and control bodies and military units operating in the Dobropillia, Siversk and Lyman directions.

Yampil

Regarding the latter: the situation in the area of Yampil is stabilised. Units of the Special Operations Forces, units of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard of Ukraine are conducting strike and search operations in the village to identify and destroy the remnants of enemy sabotage groups.

Regarding the Dobropillia direction

We are increasing the effectiveness of defeating enemy amassing sites and destroying their logistics.

The total losses of the invaders over the last day amounted to 47 people, 32 of them irrecoverable.

Since the beginning of the counter-offensive in the Dobropillia area, the Russians have lost about 3,520 people, including 1,988 killed. In addition, 991 units of enemy weapons and military equipment were damaged or destroyed.

"Together with the commanders on the ground, I analysed the details of the operational situation and proposals to improve the effectiveness of the combat work of our formations, units, and subdivisions," Syrskyi said.

