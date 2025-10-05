Enemy struck centre of Sloviansk: eight people were wounded and at least 26 houses were damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Yesterday evening, at around 10:40 p.m., Russian troops shelled the city of Sloviansk once again.

This was reported by the Sloviansk CMA, Censor.NET reports.

According to the head of the CMA, Vadym Liakh, three UAVs flew into the central part of the city. Two hit a nine-storey building, and one hit an art school.

"Unfortunately, we currently know about 8 wounded. Among them is a 13-year-old boy. Everyone is being provided with the necessary medical care," he added.

According to the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, the Russian army shelled Sloviansk, dropping FAB-250 bombs from the UMPC.

The munitions hit an apartment block. Two women in their 60s and 70s, three 31-, 41-, and 57-year-old men, and a minor boy were wounded in their homes. They were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, abrasions, cut wounds, bruises, and a fracture. The victims received medical assistance.

In addition, at least 26 houses, more than 20 cars, shop, and cafe facades were damaged in the village. The final consequences of the hostile attack are being established.











