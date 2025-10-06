ENG
Russians attacked Kramatorsk with fibre-optic drone for first time. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the evening of Sunday, 5 October, the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, was attacked by an enemy fibre-optic drone for the first time.

This was reported by Radio Liberty with reference to Serhii Horbatenko, a journalist of its "Donbas Realities" project, and the Kramatorsk City Council, Censor.NET informs.

The "Donbas Realities" correspondent reported that a car was hit near a multi-storey residential building.

fibre optic drone
Photo: Radio Liberty

"There is no information about the victims. The attack took place near a multi-storey residential building. There have been no previous reports of fibre optic drone attacks in Kramatorsk," the statement said.

fibre optic drone
Photo: Radio Liberty

Later, the Kramatorsk City Council confirmed the attack by an enemy FPV drone with a fibre-optic warhead.

fibre optic drone
Photo: Radio Liberty

"At 5:50 p.m., Kramatorsk suffered the second attack in a day - an FPV drone with a warhead on fibre optics. It hit a car in one of the city's neighbourhoods. No information on casualties has been reported yet," the statement said.

