Russians attacked Kramatorsk with fibre-optic drone for first time. VIDEO+PHOTOS
On the evening of Sunday, 5 October, the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, was attacked by an enemy fibre-optic drone for the first time.
This was reported by Radio Liberty with reference to Serhii Horbatenko, a journalist of its "Donbas Realities" project, and the Kramatorsk City Council, Censor.NET informs.
The "Donbas Realities" correspondent reported that a car was hit near a multi-storey residential building.
"There is no information about the victims. The attack took place near a multi-storey residential building. There have been no previous reports of fibre optic drone attacks in Kramatorsk," the statement said.
Later, the Kramatorsk City Council confirmed the attack by an enemy FPV drone with a fibre-optic warhead.
"At 5:50 p.m., Kramatorsk suffered the second attack in a day - an FPV drone with a warhead on fibre optics. It hit a car in one of the city's neighbourhoods. No information on casualties has been reported yet," the statement said.
