Day in Donetsk region: occupiers attacked settlements 20 times, leaving people wounded and homes damaged. PHOTO
Over the past day, the occupiers attacked Donetsk region 20 times, damaging buildings and infrastructure, 3 people were wounded, and 363 people were evacuated.
Pokrovsk district
A person was wounded in Dobropillia. A shop, a post office and a warehouse were damaged in Zavydo-Kudasheve of the Kryvyi Rih community.
Kramatorsk district
A house and 6 garages were damaged in Lyman. In Kramatorsk, the private sector was shelled. Infrastructure was damaged in Novodonetsk community. In Kostiantynivka, 2 people were wounded and 3 houses were damaged.
Bakhmut district
4 houses were damaged in Siversk.
