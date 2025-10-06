ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10584 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
994 0

Ruscists strike Zaporizhzhia: territory of one of enterprises has been attacked. PHOTO

Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region in the morning, in particular the territory of one of the enterprises.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

The Air Force warned of the launch of KABs at Zaporizhzhia region.

"The enemy is attacking Zaporizhzhia. Explosions were heard in several districts. Preliminary, there are no casualties at the moment," the head of the RMA said.

Russia shelled Zaporizhzhia on 6 October 2025. What is known?

According to Fedorov, the Russians attacked the territory of one of Zaporizhzhia's enterprises.

Preliminary reports indicate that one woman was injured as a result of Russian strikes.

РФ обстріляла Запоріжжя 6 жовтня 2025 року. Що відомо?

Read more: Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia: at least ten strikes, one person killed, nine wounded. PHOTOS

Author: 

Zaporizhzhya (581) shoot out (14986) Zaporizka region (1526) GAB (298) Zaporizkyy district (170)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 