Ruscists strike Zaporizhzhia: territory of one of enterprises has been attacked. PHOTO

Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region in the morning, in particular the territory of one of the enterprises.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

The Air Force warned of the launch of KABs at Zaporizhzhia region.

"The enemy is attacking Zaporizhzhia. Explosions were heard in several districts. Preliminary, there are no casualties at the moment," the head of the RMA said.

According to Fedorov, the Russians attacked the territory of one of Zaporizhzhia's enterprises.

Preliminary reports indicate that one woman was injured as a result of Russian strikes.

