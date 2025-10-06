Driver threw grenade into minibus due to conflict with colleague in Kyiv. PHOTOS

On the morning of 6 October, a grenade exploded at the car park of a private carrier in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv.

This was reported by the Kyiv police, Censor.NET reports.

According to preliminary data, a 59-year-old driver threw an 'F-1' combat grenade towards a taxi that was leaving for its route. There were no injuries, but the vehicle was damaged.

According to law enforcement, the man had previously had problems with the law and temporarily worked for the company. He explained his actions by wanting to scare a colleague with whom he was in conflict.

The police detained the attacker at the scene and seized fragments of the grenade. He was served a notice of suspicion under articles on hooliganism and illegal handling of ammunition.

The pre-trial investigation has been completed, and the indictment has been submitted to court. The man faces up to seven years in prison.

