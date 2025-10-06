ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11646 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Nikopol district
137 0

Over 30 attacks in one day: enemy shells Nikopol district, damaging private houses and power lines. PHOTOS

On October 6, Russian forces shelled the city of Nikopol and the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region using various types of weapons.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.

"The enemy attacked Nikopol district with various weapons — using Grad multiple rocket launchers, artillery, and drones. In total, more than thirty strikes were recorded during the day," the report said.

: The city center and the communities of Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske, and Myrove came under fire.

See more: Russian strikes hit Synelnykove and Nikopol districts: four wounded, homes, solar panels and power line damaged. PHOTOS

Four private houses and power lines were damaged. Fortunately, people survived.

Shelling of Nikopol district on 6 October 2025
Shelling of Nikopol district on 6 October 2025
Shelling of Nikopol district on 6 October 2025
Shelling of Nikopol district on 6 October 2025

Read more on our Telegram channel

Author: 

shoot out (14986) Nikopol (825) Dnipropetrovska region (1777) Nikopolskyy district (369)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 