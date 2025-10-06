Over 30 attacks in one day: enemy shells Nikopol district, damaging private houses and power lines. PHOTOS

On October 6, Russian forces shelled the city of Nikopol and the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region using various types of weapons.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.

"The enemy attacked Nikopol district with various weapons — using Grad multiple rocket launchers, artillery, and drones. In total, more than thirty strikes were recorded during the day," the report said.

: The city center and the communities of Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske, and Myrove came under fire.

Four private houses and power lines were damaged. Fortunately, people survived.









