Ruscists attacked agricultural enterprise in Novhorod-Siverskyi with "shaheds": grain warehouse was hit and fire broke out. PHOTOS
Today, on 7 October, in the morning, Russian troops attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi, Chernihiv region, with several "Shahed" drones.
This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi district military administration, Oleksandr Seliverstov, Censor.NET informs.
According to him, a shell hit the premises of an agricultural enterprise where grain was stored. A fire broke out.
Preliminary, there were no casualties.
