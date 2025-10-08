Day in Donetsk region: 2 dead and 10 wounded, 66 civilian objects destroyed, including 33 residential buildings. PHOTOS
Yesterday, the occupation forces intensively shelled the areas of Donetsk region. 14 settlements were under fire. 66 civilian objects were destroyed, including 33 residential buildings.
Police officers documented the consequences of Russian shelling, Censor.NET reports.
Pokrovsk district
The Russians dropped three "KAB-250" bombs on Vodianske in Pokrovsk district, killing two civilians and injuring another.
Kramatorsk district
Five people were wounded in Druzhkivka. One person was injured in Kindrativka. Russia conducted 5 air strikes on Kramatorsk with "UMPB-5" aerial munitions. A civilian was wounded. The enemy attacked Lvivka, Kramatorsk district, with "Uragan" MLRS - one person was wounded.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password