Day in Donetsk region: 2 dead and 10 wounded, 66 civilian objects destroyed, including 33 residential buildings. PHOTOS

Yesterday, the occupation forces intensively shelled the areas of Donetsk region. 14 settlements were under fire. 66 civilian objects were destroyed, including 33 residential buildings.

Police officers documented the consequences of Russian shelling, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

The Russians dropped three "KAB-250" bombs on Vodianske in Pokrovsk district, killing two civilians and injuring another.

Kramatorsk district

Five people were wounded in Druzhkivka. One person was injured in Kindrativka. Russia conducted 5 air strikes on Kramatorsk with "UMPB-5" aerial munitions. A civilian was wounded. The enemy attacked Lvivka, Kramatorsk district, with "Uragan" MLRS - one person was wounded.

