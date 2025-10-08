ENG
News Photo Illegal possession of weapons
AWOL serviceman came to shop in Lviv region with grenade: he was detained by special forces. PHOTO

In Lviv region, a 45-year-old resident of a local village entered a grocery store carrying a grenade. The man turned out to be a serviceman currently listed as AWOL. He was detained by special forces.

This was reported by the communication department of the Lviv regional police, Censor.NET reports.

On October 3, police received a report via the 102 emergency line that a local resident had brought an object resembling a grenade into a grocery store in one of the villages of Lviv district. Law enforcement officers were dispatched to the scene.

During negotiations, special forces persuaded the 45-year-old serviceman, who is listed as AWOL, to leave the house and hand over the grenade with its detonator. The explosive was seized and sent for expert examination.

A soldier was detained in Lviv region for illegal possession of a grenade

The man was detained by law enforcement officers. He was served a notice of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 1 of Art. 263 (Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The article provides for imprisonment for a term of three to seven years.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, law enforcement officers are establishing the origin of the grenade.

A soldier was detained in Lviv region for illegal possession of a grenade
