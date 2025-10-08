AWOL serviceman came to shop in Lviv region with grenade: he was detained by special forces. PHOTO
In Lviv region, a 45-year-old resident of a local village entered a grocery store carrying a grenade. The man turned out to be a serviceman currently listed as AWOL. He was detained by special forces.
This was reported by the communication department of the Lviv regional police, Censor.NET reports.
On October 3, police received a report via the 102 emergency line that a local resident had brought an object resembling a grenade into a grocery store in one of the villages of Lviv district. Law enforcement officers were dispatched to the scene.
During negotiations, special forces persuaded the 45-year-old serviceman, who is listed as AWOL, to leave the house and hand over the grenade with its detonator. The explosive was seized and sent for expert examination.
The man was detained by law enforcement officers. He was served a notice of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 1 of Art. 263 (Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The article provides for imprisonment for a term of three to seven years.
The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, law enforcement officers are establishing the origin of the grenade.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password