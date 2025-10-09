Kharkiv administrator of Telegram channel suspected of promoting Russian aggression. PHOTO

In Kharkiv, the administrator of a telegram channel who spread disinformation about the war, called for not fulfilling mobilisation measures and incited national hatred was exposed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"According to the investigation, a resident of Kharkiv ran a telegram channel aimed at obstructing mobilisation activities and systematically spreading anti-Ukrainian fakes. He is a technical employee of one of the city's leading universities and positions himself as an 'editor of the publication'," the statement said.

According to the agency, the man distributed posts accusing Israelis of attacking Ukraine.

"He claimed that the main belligerents are Jews disguised as Russian and Ukrainian soldiers, and that according to their plan, Ukraine should be "cleansed of the Slavic population", the prosecutor's office said.

The propagandist also spread Russian fake news that Ukraine was not a sovereign state but remained only an "administrative district of the USSR" and that Russia, as the successor, had the alleged legal right to declare Ukraine's territory its own.

In addition, the suspect called for disobeying the orders of employees of territorial recruitment centres, active resistance, deleting the Diia app and not carrying any documents.

The detainee was notified of suspicion on three articles: production and dissemination of materials containing recognition of the legitimacy of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and the temporary occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine using the media (part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine); obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period (part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine); intentional actions aimed at inciting national and religious hatred (part 1 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).





