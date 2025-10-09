Kharkiv region under fire: man was wounded, 21 houses were damaged and agricultural products were destroyed. PHOTO

Over the past day, 4 localities in the Kharkiv region were attacked by the enemy. The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region: 3 KABs, 4 Geranium-2 UAVs, and 1 FPV drone.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Synehubov

In the Kharkiv district in the town of Derhachi, 18 private houses, an electric train, and two cars were damaged. A 72-year-old man was wounded in the shelling of the town. In the Kupiansk district, three residential buildings were damaged in the settlements of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Lozova. In Izium district, the shelling destroyed an agricultural enterprise, a petrol tanker, a tractor, a car trailer, a generator, and the occupiers also destroyed agricultural products.

The transit evacuation point in Lozova received 169 people per day. Since the start of its operation, 6,650 people have been registered, and 62 are currently staying.

Read more: Russia attacked Sumy region: 3 people were killed, houses, an industrial facility and an administrative building were damaged. Photo report