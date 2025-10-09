Day in Chernihiv region: 25 shellings recorded in 20 settlements, damage to homes and infrastructure. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the Russian army damaged residential buildings, a kindergarten, shops and transport in 20 settlements in Chernihiv region with attack UAVs. Restoration work and hourly power cuts are underway.

In Nizhyn and the Nizhyn district, the Russian army targeted civilian infrastructure with strike UAVs during the day. The explosions damaged freight trains and a fire broke out in the office premises, which was extinguished.

In the border settlements of Novhorod-Siverskyi district, 7 households, a kindergarten, a shop, civilian transport, and an administrative building were damaged by drone attacks.

In one of the villages, the enemy struck again when rescuers were just repairing the damage caused by the previous attack, damaging the equipment of the fire department of the State Emergency Service and the local fire brigade. Fortunately, the rescuers were in a safe place at the time of the attack.

In the Pryluky district, SES units have completed extinguishing a fire at an infrastructure facility, which lasted almost a day.

Power supply situation

Hourly power outage schedules remain in effect in Chernihiv region. Whenever possible, the power company will reduce the scope of restrictions. Furthermore, restoration works at power facilities are in effect to stabilise the situation.

