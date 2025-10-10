Consequences of enemy strikes in Kharkiv region: 2 cars, 2 private houses and 2 farm buildings damaged. PHOTOS

Yesterday, Russian troops fired at the settlements of the Izium and Kupiansk districts of Kharkiv region. The invaders used various types of unmanned aerial vehicles against the civilian population.

Local residents' households and outbuildings were damaged as a result of the attacks. There were no casualties, Censor.NET reports, with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

On 9 October, the police conducted 13 inspections of the scenes and registered 10 criminal proceedings related to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, investigators in the Kharkiv region have registered 26,810 war crimes committed in the region in the URPTI.

The National Police reports that evacuations are ongoing from settlements that are under constant shelling and where mandatory evacuation has been declared. Anyone wishing to leave the dangerous areas can contact the police by calling 102.







